L’auteur d’Elfenlied revient avec un nouveau manga

Après Elfen Lied et Brynhildr in the Darkness, le mangaka Lynn Okamoto s’apprête à débuter un tout nouveau titre intitulé Parallel Paradise ! La publication démarre le 18 mars prochain dans le 16ème numéro du magazine Young Magazine édité chez Kondasha.

Le dernier titre du mangaka (Brynhildr in the Darkness) est en cours parution chez Delcourt. Il est aussi disponible en anime sur la plateforme Crunchyroll.

Source : ANN

Acheter Brynhildr in the Darkness sur Amazon.fr : Brynhildr in the Darkness – tome 1