Une superbe bande-annonce pour Children of Ether (Yapiko Animation)

C’est sur son compte Twitter que le réalisateur LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) a partagé le tout premier trailer de son nouveau projet anime, Children of Ether. Une première projection aura lieu le 26 juillet au festival Anime Movie Night.

1st official teaser to my newest anime creation w/@Crunchyroll #ChildrenOfEther! In 300 select theaters for #AnimeMovieNight, Weds July 26!🔥 pic.twitter.com/j8PWwizJe2 — LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) 20 juillet 2017

Avec Crunchyroll à la production, la série compte dans son staff Shingo Natsume (Space Dandy, OPM) au storyboard, Hiroshi Shimizu (Michiko & Hatchin) au chara design et une sacrée doublette pour mener l’animation : Mitsuo Iso (De-noh Coil) et Yuichi Takahashi (Kill la Kill, Sword of the Stranger). Côté musique, LeSean Thomas nous a confirmé que c’est l’artiste MrHudson qui est le compositeur.

Tout ce petit monde sera réuni sous le toit de Yapiko Animation, studio franco-japonais bien côté depuis Urbance. De ce fait, nous retrouvons tout un tas d’artistes tricolores : Myriam Fourati, Antoine Antin, Cedric Herole, Alexandre Ulmann, Eddie Mehong, Yann Le Gall, Etienne Guignard…

Source : Compte Twitter de LeSean Thomas