Une superbe bande-annonce pour Children of Ether (Yapiko Animation)

C’est sur son compte Twitter que le réalisateur LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) a partagé le tout premier trailer de son nouveau projet anime, Children of Ether. Une première projection aura lieu le 26 juillet au festival Anime Movie Night.

Avec Crunchyroll à la production, la série compte dans son staff Shingo Natsume (Space Dandy, OPM) au storyboard, Hiroshi Shimizu (Michiko & Hatchin) au chara design et une sacrée doublette pour mener l’animation : Mitsuo Iso (De-noh Coil) et Yuichi Takahashi (Kill la Kill, Sword of the Stranger). Côté musique, LeSean Thomas nous a confirmé que c’est l’artiste MrHudson qui est le compositeur.

Tout ce petit monde sera réuni sous le toit de Yapiko Animation, studio franco-japonais bien côté depuis Urbance. De ce fait, nous retrouvons tout un tas d’artistes tricolores : Myriam FouratiAntoine Antin, Cedric Herole, Alexandre Ulmann, Eddie Mehong, Yann Le Gall, Etienne Guignard…

Source : Compte Twitter de LeSean Thomas

