Nouvelle bande-annonce pour Children of Ether

Après un premier teaser, Children of Ether se dévoile plus généreusement via une bande-annonce d’une minute. Le projet sera projeté aujourd’hui lors du salon Anime Movie Night aux Etat-Unis.

Le réalisateur LeSean Thomas en a profité pour citer d’autres artistes ayant contribué au projet, avec notamment la directrice artistique Saina Cisse.

On espère que l’anime parviendra jusqu’en France. On pourra peut-être compter sur le soutien de Crunchyroll, véritable partenaire de l’anime.

Source : LeSean Thomas

