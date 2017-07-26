Nouvelle bande-annonce pour Children of Ether

Après un premier teaser, Children of Ether se dévoile plus généreusement via une bande-annonce d’une minute. Le projet sera projeté aujourd’hui lors du salon Anime Movie Night aux Etat-Unis.
Official trailer to my newest anime creation w/ @crunchyroll, #ChildrenOfEther. In 300 select theaters for #AnimeMovieNight, Weds July 26! pic.twitter.com/nRqF7pKsJh
— LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) 24 juillet 2017
Le réalisateur LeSean Thomas en a profité pour citer d’autres artistes ayant contribué au projet, avec notamment la directrice artistique Saina Cisse.
Background Direction by Senegal’s own Ms. Saina Cisse @sainasix.😊(Psycho Pass, Gatchaman Crowds Insight). #AnimeMovieNight#ChildrenOfEtherpic.twitter.com/1jFwynfwy4
— LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) 24 juillet 2017
On espère que l’anime parviendra jusqu’en France. On pourra peut-être compter sur le soutien de Crunchyroll, véritable partenaire de l’anime.
